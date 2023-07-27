Alia Bhatt is having a glorious run at the box office, with all of her films doing well and earning huge at the box office. In the post-Covid times, the actress is yet to deliver a flop and would like to keep up the momentum with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the film releases tomorrow, let’s see where it places itself in Alia’s top 10 openers in India!

Alia is on a roll, as all of her choices are working quite well with the audiences. The success of Brahmastra is still debatable for many; the film didn’t turn out to be a losing affair, to say the least. Apart from it, her Gangubai Kathiawadi did well and scored over 100 crores during the Covid scare. Even RRR, which had her cameo appearance, did historical business. Darlings too, was a huge success on OTT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is back in the rom-com genre and we have seen in the past her romcoms have been highly successful at the box office. So, one has high expectations pinned on the biggie and even a lot of predictions suggest a start of 10-12 crores at least.

If Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets slightly over that 12 crore mark, it has a chance to be Alia Bhatt’s 5th biggest opener by beating 2 States.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Brahmastra – 37 crores (all languages; 32 crores from Hindi ) Kalank – 21.60 crores Gully Boy – 19.40 crores Shaandar – 13.10 crores 2 States – 12.42 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 9.02 crores Student Of The Year – 9 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office: Dented By Barbie & Oppenheimer Force, Tom Cruise’s Actioner Is Now A Losing Affair With $300 Million+ Still Away From Breakeven?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News