We’re just a day away from the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in theatres. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a leading pair, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and others in key roles. This could be a perfect comeback for Ranveer, as romantic films are doing well currently. So let’s see where it can make its place in the actor’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office!

RARKPK marks the directorial return of Karan Johar. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in 2016. So, KJo returns after almost seven years, and as the man is a brand in himself, the family audience is expected to flock to theatres.

For Ranveer Singh, things aren’t going well. His last two releases- Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus were huge failures at the Indian box office, and now, the actor desperately needs commercial success. Thankfully, for his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, things are working in favour so far. Going by the advance booking trend, the film is predicted to open in double digits.

Suppose Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani pushes itself slightly above, up to 13 crores. In that case, it can be Ranveer Singh’s 6th biggest opener at the Indian box office by beating Bajirao Mastani and 83.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Padmaavat – 24 crores (including paid previews) Simmba – 20.72 crores Gully Boy – 19.40 crores Gunday – 16.12 crores Ramleela – 15.85 crores Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores 83 – 12.64 crores Dil Dhadakne Do – 10.53 crores Befikre – 10.36 crores Kill Dill – 6.58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

