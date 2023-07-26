Michael Bay took the world by storm with his first ‘Transformers’ movie in 2007 and went on to make four more movies in the franchise. Even though the sequels didn’t receive much critical acclaim, the franchise continued to be a force to be reckoned with among the fandom. However, more than his movie, Bay was in the news because of his atrocious behaviour on the sets of his films. Everyone knows how Megan Fox felt while working on Transformers, but she is not the only one to slam the filmmaker for his rough techniques.

While Fox’s comments sparked a backlash from celebrities and directors, Bay seemed unscathed from the speculation and gossip. However, another actress, Scarlett Johansson, later criticized the director after working with him on the 2005 film, The Island, which proved to be a box-office disappointment.

Megan Fox compared Bay to Hitler after allegedly being removed from the Transformers franchise. After Fox’s controversial remarks, she continued to make headlines with her controversies. However, her comments about Bay shed light on the treatment she experienced after losing a career-boosting role in Transformers. Joining the conversation, Scarlett Johansson shared her own experiences working with Bay. She openly criticized the director for his brutal and inhumane treatment on the set of The Island. Despite the film’s failure at the box office, Johansson revealed that Bay pushed his actors to work like slaves.

While talking to MSN Entertainment (via FandomWire), Scarlett Johansson said, “I came home, and I thought I was going to die. I was in agony. I had muscles that had atrophied. I couldn’t run any longer, and it was only the first day. But, actually, Ewan [McGregor, her co-star] was in the same boat. He had black and blue marks all over him. So, it wasn’t so bad [since] someone else was in agony.”

The ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ star never shies away from saying what she wants to and criticizes people who tend to take actors for granted. Michael Bay has received a lot of backlash for his inhumane treatment on the set, and there is no doubt that such statements make a significant impact on how the movie will be perceived by the viewers. ‘The Island’ tanked at the box office and received dismal reviews. On the other hand, the film couldn’t become a rage among the fans even with stars Johansson and Ewan McGregor in the lead.

