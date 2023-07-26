Bradley Cooper is one of the biggest Hollywood stars who has made his name through their acting capabilities. Apart from his varied range of characters played on screen, the actor has always been in the headlines for his romantic relationships. He has been linked to several A-list celebrities and supermodels and married once. Among many relationships, his affair with Irina Shayk caught the limelight as they both kept their relationship open.

However, as they parted ways in 2019, they dated for around two years. Following their split, Bradley and Irina have remained on good terms as they co-parent their daughter. With all that, a new report revealed the supermodel is budding romance with newly single football hunk Tom Brady and the Guardians of the Galaxy star “isn’t freaked out” about it. Read on to find out more about it.

Page Six debunked the reports of Bradley Cooper being worried that Tom Brady might dramatically “take her heart away from him forever”. Reacting to the same, a source tells the outlet that The Hangover star “isn’t freaked out” and “Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude”. The source also adds that “[Brady and Shayk] didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks.”

Bradley Copper and Irina Shayk share a daughter Lea de Sein, who they welcomed in 2019. Following their breakup, they have been co-parenting the child and have remained friendly as co-parents, attempting to rekindle their relationship and possibly trying to expand their family. However, the outlet confirms that Bradley was aware Shayk would be dating someone, as the source said, “He knew she was going to meet someone”.

On the other hand, Tom Brady, who divorced Gisele Bündchen in October, spent a cosy weekend with Shayk at his home in LA. The new rumoured couple first met at the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia and was photographed getting flirty in his Rolls-Royce.

Let us know what do you think about Bradley Cooper’s reaction about his dating someone else. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

