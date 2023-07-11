Bradley Cooper had a turbulent life that did not come to a smooth surface till he established himself as an A-list actor in Hollywood. Despite doing several rom-coms early in his career, he gained global recognition by playing one of the leads in The Hangover series. Before that, he admitted to getting addicted to alcohol and drugs, which messed up his life big time. He once opened up about the same and shared an inspiring message.

The actor once opened up about his addiction and how his friend and actor Will Arnett helped him realise that he needed to get his life together. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Bradley Cooper once appeared on the episode of the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. He candidly talked about the time when he realised he had an addiction problem and how Arnett made an intervention to get him back on track. He recalled that in 2004, his friend had stopped by his place and noticed that the Silver Lining Playbook actor had not taken out his dog for a walk and loo break. “That was the first time I ever realised I had a problem with drugs and alcohol. It was Will saying that to me, I’ll never forget it… It changed my entire life.”

The actor confessed that he was in a dark and terrible place during that time of his life and had “zero self-esteem.” While battling his demons, Bradley Cooper felt completely out of place. He said, “I was so lost. And I was addicted to cocaine, that was the other thing… I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired-slash-quit Alias.”

For the unversed, A Star Is Born actor played a vital role in the show Alias but as the seasons continued, his screen time began decreasing. Ultimately, he wanted to quit, and director JJ Abrams wanted him out. Brad added that he was glad that his downfall happened when he was 29. “Moving to Los Angeles for Alias, [I was] feeling like I was back in high school: I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed. It wasn’t really until The Hangover. I was 36 when I did The Hangover, so I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level. So all that happened before any of that.”

Bradley Cooper is doing much better in life now, and we’re glad. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

