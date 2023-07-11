Everyone has had an embarrassing moment of being caught in the action, and Will Smith is one of them. While the Oscar-winning actor has been indulged in many other controversies, it is just a slice of cake. The incident took place when the actor was in his teenage having s*x, and was caught by his mother. Read on ahead as the actor once shared about his early s*x life.

Smith has been in controversy ever since his Oscar slap incident. While his image and reputation were at stake, the actor pulled himself back and will be seen in the upcoming Bad Boys movie. Ever since the controversy, the actor chose to remain nearly silent but has new movies in the works.

Talking about his early s*x life, Will Smith dropped the curtain from his early young days and shared how he and his then-girlfriend Melanie Parker had sex in the kitchen at 4 AM, but that did not go well until his mother caught him. In his self-titled memoir, the Men In Black actor revealed that his mom once caught him having s*x in the middle of her kitchen when he was 16 years old. His mother happened to walk in on the couple while they were doing the deed on the floor, as they were “deep in the throes of reckless lovemaking”.

Later, Will Smith added more about the embarrassing moment and said, “As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”

The Oscar-winning actor began dating his high school girlfriend, Melanie Parker, and she ended up moving in with his family to avoid being placed in foster care. However, their relationship was short-lived after the incident as she was asked to move out shortly after.

