Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a huge budget, and with that, it has already created a record. The MCU flick has finally made its way to the silver screens. As per its box office predictions, the Ryan Coogler directorial may become the highest opener of 2022 in the US.

Its domestic, that is North America, opening weekend projections are aiming between $185 million to $200 million. If the film opens at the upper range, then it will become the biggest opener in Hollywood, as well as the MCU, this year.

Coming back to the point, Black Panther 2 has now created a record through its massive budget. As we already know, the budget of the Letitia Wright starrer is $250 million. The Direct has reported that Wakanda Forever’s huge budget makes it the most expensive film featuring a black lead.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dethroned 2012’s Men in Black 3, which starred Will Smith and had a budget of $215 million. The third place is taken by 2018’s Black Panther, with a $200 budget. It is followed by 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw and 2020’s Tenet. Both films also have a budget of $200 million.

When comparing Wakanda Forever’s budget with other MCU flicks, even then, it is in the top 5 spots. The Black Panther sequel is in a three-way tie for the fourth-highest budget in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, all eyes are set on the latest MCU flick’s box office performance. Expectations are high, but as we mentioned, so are the projections. If things go as expected then Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will cover its massive budget through its opening weekend.

