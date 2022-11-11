We all remember the Black Widow controversy like it happened yesterday. All the drama between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel/Disney over the release of the movie seemed like it would have a negative impact on the film. It most certainly did, as reports came in that the movie lost $600 million due to piracy.

The first movie in MCU’s Phase 4 had a hybrid release, that is it premiered both in theatres and OTT at the same time. This led to the film becoming an easy target for pirates, and it lost millions through that. However, not all bad things happen.

A new report has come in stating that Black Widow has become Disney+’s most searched-for film. According to SimpleGhar, the Scarlett Johansson starrer is Disney’s most in-demand movie. It is the most-searched title in 99 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the majority of Western Europe.

Following Black Widow is Emma Stone’s Cruella, which is the second most-searched film on the streaming platform. Luca, and Raya and the Last Dragon round out the streamer’s top four searched content. While talking about the MCU film, it was recently revealed that Scarlett Johansson will be producing the series based on it.

Rumours are rife that after burying the hatchet with Disney, Scarlett is returning, but this time behind the camera. She will be allegedly producing a series based on her character for Disney+. Rather than a single hero, the said show will focus on an entire team of deadly operatives.

While these are just rumours and an official announcement over the same is yet to be made. When it comes to Scarlett Johansson returning as Black Widow herself, the chances of that are slim. Avengers: Endgame saw some of the major Avengers’ deaths. That also included Natasha Romanoff.

