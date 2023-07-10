Will Smith is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has often worked on prestigious projects to show his worth as an actor. But he will always be popularly known as the genie from Aladdin, featuring Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. However, the actor recently got caught in a controversy for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, which startled the whole industry.

Will has been married to Jada Pinkett for over 26 years, and they are still going quite strong. Even though Jada cheated on Will for one time, the actor didn’t let her go and held on to her with his life. Now, we have found a gem video clip where Smith was left embarrassed because of a picture for a reason. Scroll ahead to watch it!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood. Years ago, Will once appeared on the Graham Norton Show. Graham lauded him by saying, “You and Jada are a real Hollywood couple and a power couple now that you have been married for 18 years” and showed a picture of them where Jada looking gorgeous in a white gown with a plunging edgy neckline detailing can be seen looking straight at the camera. In contrast, Will can be seen looking at his wife Jada (which seemed, he was staring at her breasts).

As Will Smith was checking out the picture, someone said, “You are looking at her b**bs”, and an embarrassed Smith hilariously added, “That’s not a good picture, why did you do that? I’m looking at her like food. Like I’m still breastfeeding. It’s a good thing that that’s my wife.”

Check out the video clip as shared by ‘thelatenightclips’ on Instagram:

Well, did you see how the picture left Will Smith embarrassed? Let us know in the comments.

