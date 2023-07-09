It has been decades since Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith committed their love to each other. However, their marriage is always in the headlines for all the infamous reasons, including admitting that they have an open marriage. While they have overcome a lot of struggles in both their personal and professional lives, there was a time when Jada was not a fan of Smith doing a nude scene in his film I, Robot.

Will and Jada first met on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While the Matrix star did not get a part in the show after her audition, she did make a lasting connection with its lead. The duo tied the knot in 1997.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Smith is among the most prominent actors in Hollywood with a bunch of accolades in his name. The actor has left his fans impressed with his craft in various genres. In 2004, the actor worked in the sci-fi film I, Robot, which demanded him to show off his assets. The actor’s n*de scene impressed many in the industry, including actress Sharon Stone who once mentioned that she liked what she saw in the shot.

The n*de scene features Will Smith’s distressed character taking a shower without any piece of clothing on his body. However, his wife was not a fan of him stripping n*ked for the scene. According to Female First, the Men In Black star once said, “She didn’t like it when I came home with my skin all baby soft after performing n*de.”

It seems that Jada would have been more concerned if Will had been n*de for a sequence with co-star Bridget Moynahan. The King Richard star added, “I got away with the shower scene when I explained I wasn’t with Bridget and the nudity was relevant to the movie.” But, he could not get away with the injuries that he received while filming stunts for the movie.

Let us know your views about the same in the space below.

For more such Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jackie Chan Claimed He Won’t Pass Down His Massive $400 Million Fortune To His Son: “If He Is Capable, He Can Make His Own Money”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News