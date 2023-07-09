R&B legend Usher was one of the top global artistes in the mid-2000’s but just like other global icons, he could not escape controversies. Usher once made headlines for the wrong reasons when he infected s*xually transmitted infection to one of his lovers back in the day. The award-winning crooner, according to reports, then shelled-out more than a million to settle the case. Scroll down to read more.

Usher is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and a former coach on The Voice USA. The iconic singer is also known for guiding Justin Bieber through the early stages of his career. Usher also ventured into acting after appearing in movies like The Hangover, Fast & Furious 6 and Muppets Most Wanted.

Circling back to Usher’s controversy, according to Radar Online, the singer infected the unnamed woman with herpes despite being aware of the virus. Usher, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, according to the legal documents had rigorous unprotected s*x without disclosing he was stricken with the virus. Court papers revealed that Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010 also revealing a “greenish discharge” once oozed from the performer’s p*nis. The anonymous victim, according to reports, woke up “feeling very sick” with a “fever of 100 degrees, chills, headache, and aches and pains.”

The documents revealed Usher’s former lover, “also developed lesions and blisters in her v*gina.” Taking care of the situation, the Grammy-winning crooner covered her medical bills worth $2,754.40.

A file of the settlement between Usher and the victim read, “In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, Usher has apologized for infecting her and told her he would take care of things.”

Usher ultimately settled with the victim on December 28, 2012, after shelling out a total of $1.1 million. He was accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his herpes diagnosis from the woman “and continued to have unprotected s*x.”

The singer, for the unversed, has a net worth of a whopping $180 million.

