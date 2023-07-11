Australian actor Hugh Jackman is a name that needs no introduction. From rom-com to superhero movies, Hugh has created a niche of his own in the industry. Hugh is happily married to his wife Deborra-Lee, and they have never shied away from talking about their s*x life and giving away their little bedroom secrets. However, this one time, his wife had caught him getting oral s*x from an actress on a movie set for a scene, and here’s how she reacted. Scroll ahead to read.

Hugh and Deborra have been together for 27 years since they got married back in 1996. It’s been a long journey, and they have seen a lot of phases together, be it the actor’s highs or the lows. For the unversed, Hugh is gearing up to be seen in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie along with Ryan Reynolds. And a picture was released yesterday that created quite a buzz in social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the throwback time when Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee walked in on Swordfish’s set unannounced at the time when he was shooting an explicit s*x scene with Halle Berry. While speaking with The Sun, Hugh revealed that how his wife reacted to the awkward encounter led him to do more intimate saucy content in future. He said, “There’s a scene in Swordfish where I’ve got a gun to my head, I’ve got to crack a code, and a girl is under the table giving me a blow j*b all at once.

Further continuing the story, Hugh Jackman added, “We shot it for two days, and Deb turned up unannounced right as I was finishing. Afterwards, she went straight up to the girl and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee. I think you’re giving my husband a blow j*b.’ The actress went bright red and apologised but Deborra just said, ‘Oh, don’t worry. You’re getting paid to do it so enjoy it!’.”

Well, that’s a cool wife, indeed. What do you think about Hugh and his wife Deborra’s equation? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Clash Is Proving To Be A Boon! Over 20,000 People Already Booked Their Tickets To Watch Both Biggies On The Same Day, Confirms AMC Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News