It is finally happening! Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine and has begun shooting for Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. The film, which has been in the news for different reasons, has begun shooting, and it is being said that along with Hugh, many other X-Men characters are rumoured to join Deadpool 3. The third instalment will see Ryan reprising his character Wade Wilson, and Hugh will return as the Logan/Wolverine. To spike the excitement, the actor teased everyone with his look from the sets.

Earlier, we reported Jennifer Garner is likely to return as ‘Elektra’ once again after a nearly 20-year hiatus. The film is touted to be the multiverse bandwagon. Even before the official title of film is announced, the lead actor has teased everyone with their latest looks. Scroll down for details.

Taking to his Insta stories, Hugh Jackman shared his Wolverine look who’s seen walking alongside Deadpool. Despite once expressing his hate to wear the yellow suit, his comeback look has only left his fans excited. In the photo from the sets, Hugh is seen wearing his yellow Wolverine suit, while Deadpool sports his signature Deadpool suit sans swords on his back.

Sharing the photo he wrote, “Don’t blink”. Well, we already have our eyes stuck on this iconic photo and we really can’t dare to blink.

Check it out below:

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine in full classic costumes on the set of #Deadpool3! (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/tdCcw68wWT — Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultive) July 10, 2023

Reacting to their look, Deadpool fans wrote, “He mocked the design in Logan and in a total 180° he’s now wearing it. Hoping if we do see Patrick’s Professor X, we are going to see his classic appearance like what he had in Doc Strange 2.” While another said, “Finally seeing the yellow suit on hugh Jackman”

A third netizen wrote, “Straight out of comics and tv shows” and a fourth one wrote, “Some things need to be left as a surprise for when we see the movie.”

Earlier, speaking about hating the yellow suit, Hugh Jackman once told Collider, “There were a couple of things I couldn’t work out how to do. Fans always say, ‘When are we gonna see you in the blue and yellow spandex? We’ve gotta see that shot.’ We tried a little bit in The Wolverine, it didn’t happen—on that plane at the end, he opens up a box, and there’s the suit, I think that ended up getting cut.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on their looks? How much are you excited to see Hugh returning? Do let us know.

