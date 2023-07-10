Margot Robbie is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for her role as Naomi Lapaglia, wife of Leonardo DiCaprio, in The Wolf of Wall Street. While she has a massive fan following, some of her fans mistake her for Emma Mackey.

Reports have stated that when some fans were overjoyed to see the ‘Sex Education’ star out and about, what they really saw was ‘The Wolf of Wall Street actress. Interestingly, Emma is making an appearance in Barbie as a twin.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Margot Robbie mentioned Emma Mackey’s selection for “Barbie.” She and Greta Gerwig allegedly agreed to cast her in the Barbie movie since fans had long mistaken her for the French-British actress.

Margot Robbie explained, “I’ve been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey. And she plays one of the Barbies in the movie because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were going to do, like, this whole joke about us looking similar… and then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, ‘We don’t actually look that similar.’ Like when she’s got her brown hair, and I’ve got my blonde hair, we don’t look that similar. So, we didn’t put that joke in the movie.”

Margot Robbie thought it would be fun to have her twin Emma Mackey in Barbie 🥰.

Fans continue to mix up Robbie and Mackey even if they may not be exactly alike, like a set of twins. This isn’t likely to be changing immediately; Robbie acknowledges she has simply begun thanking people for their support of Mackey’s work and doesn’t seem to correct them. “But, when people come up and say, ‘I loved you in Sex Education,’ I just say, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much,'” Robbie noted.

