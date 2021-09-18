Advertisement

Sex Education Season 3 Web Review: 4.0 out of 5.0 stars4.0

Star Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Rakhee Thakrar, Jemima Kirke, Mikael Persbrandt

Creator: Laurie Nunn

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 50-60 mins/episode

Sex Education Season 3 Web Review: What’s It About:

It’s about the voicemail that Otis (Asa Butterfield) left for Maeve (Emma Mackey) at the end of season 2, it’s about Isaac (George Robinson) deleting the audio note to protect Maeve, it’s about the new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) of Moordale Secondary and how she tries to change its ‘sex school’ reputation, it’s about the mental issues faced by the students and how they’re addressed by the adults as well as smart kids likewise.

Season 1 & 2 focused majorly on laying the base for our favourite character arcs to further flourish in Season 3. Maeve is confused between Isaac & Otis as the latter gets into a casual relationship with Ruby (Mimi Keene). Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) explores his contrasting companionship with Adam (Connor Swindells) uncovering few skeletons in the closet (pun not intended!).

Otis’ mom Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is pregnant with maybe Jakob’s (Mikael Persbrandt) baby but is too afraid to confront him post the last time’s kiss-ka-kissa. Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) falls for Cal (Dua Saleh) who is a genderqueer. Ola (Patricia Allison) confesses of not being into ‘alien roleplaying’ & believing aliens’ existence to Lily (Tanya Reynolds) somewhere hurting her feelings. All of these blooming free souls are controlled by the oh-so-bad*ss Hope. Can you control the chaos? Well, Hope surely tries to do so & the outcome surely isn’t ‘Netflix & chill’.

Sex Education Season 3 Review: What’s Good & Bad?

The first half (four episodes) of the show in a way addresses the leftover issues from season 2 amid the tension created by new rules around Moordale Secondary. It continues to be informative entertainment at its best as the introduction of non-binary characters definitely broadened the curriculum of ‘things to learn from the show’. This also enables the writers to talk about much relevant issues of breast/chest binding using spandex in an eye-opening sequence.

Season 3’s story follows the tried and tested formula of making you laugh & learn at the same time. Sadly, the humour this time around is majorly limited just to Eric’s character and Aimee to a certain extent. The first scene of the season, in which all the couples of Moordale are shown having sex through a brilliantly mashed up montage, pumps you up (pun intended) for how amazing the screenplay is going to be from here.

Another instance of dazzling cinematography (Jamie Cairney, Oli Russell) is the way the camera pans from one character to another, in the campus containing the same shot. This instant shift of emotions from one track to another without any break just hints at the amount of hard work invested in the screenplay. It’s also more relatable because of the issues addressed. It doesn’t let you be only a viewer for a long time, you’ll pick an issue from multiple of them addressed via many characters. You’ll pick the issue and go on the battle of solving that with your favourite character.

The script this time around also masterfully balances two important relationships, one straight (Otis & Maeve), one gay (Eric & Adam) without leaning more on either of the sides. There are some unwanted sequences, which I understand why they’re there (to build more sub-plots for the future episodes) but they are added just to match the 8-episode criteria of every season. The whole trip to France sequence should’ve been way more shorter and so as Otis’ ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ moment with Ruby.

Sex Education Season 3 Web Review: Star Performance:

This season revolves around the lives of 15 varied characters & these are just the important ones, there are a few more of the recurring cast creating a solid impact on the script. Makers continue to keep the ‘flawed’ Asa Butterfield’s Otis on the frontline at the other side of the table. His character arc doesn’t put him up like a role model for the teenagers but showcases his shortcomings proving why everyone’s messy but not everyone cleans. Emma Mackey’s Maeve levels up her ‘mature’ stats continuing to be one of the sanest minds.

Gillian Anderson’s Jean becomes pregnant in her 40s believing that the kid is fated. Nailing the nuances of a pregnant woman, Anderson continues to be the smart sex therapist of the city. Ncuti Gatwa’s Eric along with Connor Swindells’ Adam get the best character arcs in this season. They both together are this black-and-white couple (not referring to the colour of their skin) getting to know the complexities of each other. Ncuti Gatwa remains to be the best performer of the lot because of how well he can transition from a know-it-all extrovert to someone who feels trapped in his life.

Kedar Williams-Stirling’s Jackson’s track is shorter this time around but his equation with Cal answers some of the most important questions of the show. Alistair Petrie’s Michael undergoes ‘hriday-parivartan’ giving the boring AF headmaster a bit more humane touch. The four pillars in Mimi Keene’s Ruby, Aimee Lou Wood’s Aimee, Tanya Reynolds’s Lily & Patricia Allison’s Ola provide ample support to the main characters.

Sex Education Season 3 Web Review: The Last Word

All said and done, this season attains the smoothest transition of shifting the viewers from just watching the show to actually be in it, getting therapy on sex issues through various characters. Informative entertainment at its finest!

Four Stars!

