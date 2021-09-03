Advertisement

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review Rating: 3.5 out of 5.0 stars 3.5

Creator: Álex Pina

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Spanish (Original) English With Subtitles Available

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: What’s It About

It is the beginning of the end. It’s been four years since a group of anti-heroes (read robbers) led by a criminal bent Professor (Álvaro Morte) have been looting spots after spots without really getting busted and gaining popularity throughout. But the tables have turned and the bad fate has hit the team. Professor is busted and the gang is stuck inside the Bank Of Spain. Will they survive? Will they die? Is there a right or wrong? What is their redemption? Season 5 vol 1 is all about that.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: What Works

We have come too past what’s right and what’s wrong, now everything is just about survival and making one’s existence worth the heist. Money Heist has forever been about the anti-heroes and how they turn out victorious. Of course, they are on the dark side of the spectrum and nothing that they do justifies their crime. The writers, creators and directors have made sure to call them criminals at all stages.

These criminals are about to get busted and the faces that were in oblivion until now are know to the world. What is left? Their motive and redemption. Season 5 Part 1 is all about the same. Why they do what they do and what is the price some of them pay. Just like all four seasons, Tokyo is telling the tale, but with a sense of burden this time. Because now begins the end and not everyone makes it to the door. You guys, I am trying damn hard to not give away any spoilers, appreciate me!

The writing in Money Heist season 5 Vol 1 is respectful of its audience. By now we all know the finesse these humans hold in looting anything on Earth. So what it does is take us through their motives while they are trying to escape from the hands of the law. We primarily get Tokyo’s backstory at length, and a bit of Denver. The makers also introduce a computer wizard Rafael (Patrick Criad), who happens to be the new robber, one level up. How he is introduced to Professor’s timeline is what we will have to see. He is Berlin’s son by the way! (I wanted that expression, just that).

While the tension is at its peak and who will overtake whom is the most intriguing point, what also wins is the camera that twirls through the rumbles like David Fincher is operating it and gives life to the Bank that in itself is a character by now.

I can go on how amazingly intriguing the new season is and how it kills one of the most important person, but I might end up giving you a spoiler. So I stop. Did I reveal anything? No I didn’t.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: Star Performance

It’s been 4 years and my brain refuses to digest that Money Heist was a flop in its first season on Spanish TV. Álvaro Morte is at his supremacy and knows what is expected of him. He gives us just that and I am happy for his existence. This time he is helpless, but was once glorious. You can see that on his face. These people have become their parts. Please don’t team up and rob for real you guys!

Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) has my heart forever and this time we get to see her vulnerabilities like we have never seen before. You see her in her weakest phase and that breaks something inside you, and trust me she is about to leave you shattered by the time Part 1 ends. Helsinki (Darko Perić) and Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) get newly introduced and they live up to it.

Now let me take the moment and appreciate my most favourite character of all, Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). A suspended cop who has busted a wanted robber, is pregnant in the last cycle. Can there be a female character written in more grey than the greyest? Najwa breaks all boundaries there are and plays Alicia with her entire physicality.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The pace midway becomes inconsistent and that affects a bit. Money Heist majorly runs in flashbacks and keeps on going to and fro. But this time the transition is so swift that the timeline needs to be observed too closely in every single frame.

The action in the show and tactics are directly compared to the Fast & Furious universe. They challenge physics and they still continue to. But I guess that is what makes them unique and has an massive audience hooked to it.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: The Last Word

As said it’s the beginning of the end and survival is the only thing that matters. There’s too much adrenaline rush and edge of the seat drama. Keep a box of tissues handy to, a friendly advice. There is no reason for you to not like Part 1.

