Aimee Lou Wood, who rose to fame after her performance in the popular Netflix show Sex Education, was recently seen in the American comedy series The White Lotus 3. Ever since she made a mark with her acting in Sex Education, her imperfect look with a gap between her front teeth has created quite a buzz.

Even though she appreciates all the love, sometimes the actress is left annoyed when she only has to talk about the particular appearance trait. Saturday Night Live (SNL), on its April 12 episode, featured a spin-off sketch of The White Lotus 3 that was a prerecorded video. However, the British actor didn’t like the parody for a reason and lashed out at it on her social media platform, which stirred up the internet.

On the April 12 episode, in the five-minute political-themed White Lotus spoof, many former and current SNL members played certain notable characters in a White Lotus-like hotel. In the clip, Sarah Sherman appeared as Aimee Lou Wood’s The The White Lotus 3 character, Chelsea. But what caught attention was that the SNL star had put on a large cartoonish tooth in front, which felt like a mocking dig at Lou’s physical appearance.

After watching the parody, Aimee Lou Wood took to her Instagram stories and posted about it. She not only addressed the moment for being ‘cheap’ but also called the episode ‘unfunny.’ The actress wrote, “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny. Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago.” She further continued, “Yes, take the p*ss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Wood further stated that ever since she posted about the situation, she has received love and support from her fans. A few hours later, the English actress revealed that she even got an apology from someone on the SNL team (though we don’t know who that is), but Wood made her point—so much that the makers considered it.

For those who don’t know, Aimee Lou Wood started this conversation about having an imperfect look with her crooked teeth, as the actress thought she might never land roles because of her appearance. However, in a 2020 interview with Stylist, she shared that after her performance in Sex Education, she received a lot of love from her fans. She said, “People going, ‘Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine.’ She further added how people reacted and said, ‘Now I go to school, and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee.’ Instead of it being Bugs Bunny or whatever.”

