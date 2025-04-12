In the sprawling saga of Dragon Ball Z, amid the earth-shaking battles and universe-threatening villains, it’s a quiet, emotional moment involving a small dog that left a scar on fans’ hearts. It is Bee, the loyal pup found by Mr. Satan and befriended by the gentle, childlike version of Majin Buu.

The world of Dragon Ball had seen its fair share of destruction, but nothing quite prepared viewers for the senseless cruelty from Van Zant, a terrified human with a rifle and too much fear. In one blink of an eye, Bee, innocent and unsuspecting, was struck down, not by an alien warlord or a supernatural monster, but by a man. It was a gut punch not just because Bee was a dog but because it represented something pure being crushed under human fear and ignorance.

The Editor Who Changed Everything About A Key Dragon Ball Z Moment

However, what truly made this moment unforgettable wasn’t the act itself; it was Buu’s reaction. That scene, now etched into Dragon Ball history, could’ve unfolded very differently, as a decision was made behind the scenes, in the quiet conversations of manga editing rooms, that changed everything.

Originally, Buu was supposed to react with an eerie calmness, brushing off Bee’s death with a cold remark. Toriyama initially had Buu simply mutter an apathetic line, commenting, “What a stupid human…” and moving on, and the drama would’ve been lost in the silence. But Fuyuto Takeda, the editor, entered the scene, and he couldn’t ignore the missed opportunity.

He saw something beneath Buu’s innocent eyes, specifically a brewing storm, a heart that he could feel. He pushed back, challenging the script, and the result was a raw, emotional rewrite. Buu didn’t stay detached; he broke and wept. He cradled the dog’s lifeless body with shaking hands, and in that heartbreak, something inside him shattered. And just like that, Buu split.

The original version of the dog’s death scene 🧵10/n pic.twitter.com/5kWeTY8wWf — Enomis (@Venixys) March 24, 2025

Birth Of Good & Evil Buu In Dragon Ball Z

From grief came division, the good and the evil, two parts of the same being, born from sorrow and rage. That transformation wasn’t just a power shift; it was character alchemy. It revealed that Majin Buu was more than magic and muscle. He was layered, torn between innocence and fury, a creature capable of love but also of vengeance.

This turning point became the heart of the Buu saga. Without it, the narrative might have drifted aimlessly. Good Buu, the version who eventually became Goku’s unlikely friend, may never have existed. The emotional weight, the humanity within the chaos that all hinged on Bee’s death, and the tear it ripped through Buu’s soul.

Kid Buu is the strongest form of Majin Buu.✨💯 pic.twitter.com/e73hbULDKV — Harley Anime✨ (@dbs_10_10) February 7, 2025

So much of what made that Dragon Ball Z scene resonate came not just from the creator’s pen but also from the guiding hand of an editor who knew when to push back.

