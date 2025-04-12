The previous week on General Hospital saw Carly confronting Willow for moving in the kids with Drew, Lois, and Brook Lynn facing issues in their mother-and-daughter bond, Jason and Sasha getting closer, Anna being in trouble, and Sonny finding out about Natalia and Sidwell’s past marriage.

From big choices and homecomings to recovery and plotting, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama set in the town of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 14, 2025

The week starts with Trina confiding in Portia. Will the mother and daughter duo be able to feel light after this catchup session? Up next, Willow makes a big decision. After being confronted by Carly, what has she decided about the fate of the kids? When Brennan reassures Carly, will it help her find any solution to her problems? Up next, Laura’s news rattles Sonny. What could it be about? Lastly, Ava tries to soothe Ric’s worries. Will it even work?

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Elizabeth gets a warm homecoming. Will it be a welcome reprieve from all the troubles? When Alexis wrestles with her conscience, is it about Kristina and how to protect her from Ava’s blackmail? Up next on General Hospital, Trina seeks out Ava. Does she want some advice? Or is it about something else? Chase and Lois have a heart-to-heart. What are the mother and son-in-law up to? Could this be about Brook Lynn? On the other hand, Brook Lynn lays out her plan. Is she going to tell Dante the truth about their fling years ago?

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

When Lucky makes a commitment, is it somehow related to Elizabeth? Meanwhile, Tracy is intrigued, but about what? Lucas walks in on a tense moment. What is it about? Drew hatches a new scheme. What is up with his nefarious mind now? Lastly, Curtis is suspicious of Jordan. But why?

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Sonny hosts Dante’s birthday party. Will it be a success, or will drama erupt during it? Brook Lynn and Chase plan their future. Will the married couple have this moment of reprieve, or will someone interrupt them? When Felicia makes a request to Carly, will it be fulfilled? Cody offers assistance to Molly. Lastly, Marco gives Alexis food for thought. Is it about the Ava situation?

Friday, April 18, 2025

The final General Hospital episode of the week features Sonny confiding in Carly. Elsewhere, Jason confronts Sasha. Anna and Felicia catch up. Jordan gets a tempting offer, but from whom? When Maxie is taken aback, what could it be about?

