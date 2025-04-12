The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful features Brooke being desperate for Ridge and Taylor catching her in her plan to seduce him. On the other hand, Daphne tried to convince Carter to move on from Hope with her. Liam woke up in the hospital after his collapse with Steffy by his side.

From shocking brawls to obsessive trickery, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 14, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Luna’s obsessive plans for Will in action. She dons a disguise and enters Forrester Creations. Inside, she shrugs off her clothes and flaunts her body in lingerie as she walks over to Will. How far will she truly go to attain Will, and how will he react when he sees Luna’s desperation? Is this drama going to fracture his romance with Electra?

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The next episode features Sheila and Poppy going head to head as they fight it out. They clash it out over Finn. Sheila now knows that she slept with her son Finn, which led to Luna being conceived, and she is going to tell her exactly what she thinks of her for taking advantage of a teenage Finn.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The drama between Sheila and Poppy continues and reaches a stage of hilarity when Sheila grabs onto a cake and smashes it onto Poppy’s face. How far will these two go in this brawl? Will someone stop them before things get worse? Will any of them be embarrassed by what happened? How will Finn react when he finds out what took place between them?

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Liam tries to get out of the hospital bed and leave despite the doctors telling him not to. He claims he is fine despite his health scare. On the other hand, Steffy tells her and Liam’s daughter Kelly that her father might not be able to make it to the dance. How exactly will things unfold?

Friday, April 18, 2025

The week ends when it is revealed that Liam’s condition is worse than it was first concluded. His injuries cannot be fixed and it’s possible his life is not safe at the moment. Is Liam still in danger of losing his life? What will this track change for the characters including Steffy, Liam, Finn and Hope?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates Spoilers: Dani Struggles With Heartbreak, Samantha Has Bold Plan While Vanessa’s Marriage Is Challenged

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News