The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam waking up to find Steffy by his side through his health scare. On the other hand, Deacon went over to confront Carter after seeing his daughter Hope be heartbroken and teary eyed about the whole Forrester Creations drama and being fired.

Deacon took matters into his own hands and became violent with Hope’s former boyfriend Carter. The latter retaliated and things got messy. There’s a lot more to be excited about and here’s what viewers can expect from the April 9, 2025, episode when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Finn confronting Bill about getting Luna out of jail. The former has been wondering about why Liam and Steffy did not pick up Kelly for their planned outing day. He is unaware that Liam had a fight with Bill which led to him collapsing with an unrecognized health scare. Steffy was there at the hospital by his side as he fought for his life.

This isn’t the only thing on Finn’s mind though. He cannot help but think of his daughter Luna who he only recently found out about. He promised his wife Steffy about not having a relationship with her in order to protect their family from her psychotic and murderous tendencies. It hasn’t been easy for Finn. He feels guilty about not knowing or being a part of Luna’s life.

When he goes over to confront Bill about rescuing her and keeping her at the Spencer Estate, what exactly will happen? Will Bill be tired of all the contestant questions? Will Finn find out about Liam being hospitalized and Steffy being there? What exactly will this change between the three of them? And how will Finn and Steffy’s marriage adapt to these changes?

On the other hand, Sheila accepts Luna as her granddaughter. She was shocked on finding out she had a granddaughter but has now accepted her and taken her under her wing. Sheila sees her younger self in Luna and wants to protect and help her. Luna’s biggest target right now is getting Will to fall for her or for him to simply accept her offer for sleeping together.

She is obsessed with him and sees Will’s girlfriend Electra as a thorn in her path. Sheila will do what it takes to help her granddaughter get who and what she wants. What plotting will the duo opt for to keep Electra away from Will? Is it even going to work? Especially since Will has rejected Luna’s offers more than once and is repulsed by her previous actions.

