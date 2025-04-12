The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw EJ getting shot, Kristen being questioned, Xander and Philip making plays for their takeover plans, Sami and Vivian being back in town, Holly and Tate breaking up, Johnny being furious about his father EJ and Doug confessing his feelings for Holly.

From reconnections and catch-ups to encounters and confrontations, the audience has plenty to look forward to in the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Chanel comforting Johnny. Will she be able to help him get through this funk? Especially when the adoption looks tough, and his feud with his father EJ is still brewing? On the other hand, Rafe reconnects with Sami. How will this catchup go? When Roman questions Kate, will he get the answers he hopes for? Up next, Xander becomes outraged. Is it because of Sarah? Lastly, Vivian reminds Philip of her demands. What will he do now that she is back in town for what’s hers?

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Up next on Days of Our Lives, Javi defends Leo to Sami. Will he be able to convince her? On the other hand, Jada confides in Stephanie about Rafe. Will she receive some advice from her about their fractured romance? JJ reluctantly reaches out to Gabi, but will she listen to him? When Kristen confronts Xander, will it lead to any conclusion? Or will it actually be all bark and no bite?

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Maggie gives Philip orders, but will he listen to them? Or will he refuse? On the other hand, Xander refuses Kristen’s demands. What will she do now? When Jada sets the record straight with Rafe, is this truly the end of their romance, or is there a chance in the future? Sami and Kate catch up. How will this reunion go? Lastly, Gabi rages at JJ. Will it lead to fractures?

Thursday, April 17, 2025

The penultimate episode of Days of Our Lives sees Vivian stunning Xander. What exactly has she told him? When Sarah confesses to Maggie, will it help her? Stephanie seeks Kayla’s advice. Is it about Alex? On the other hand, Alex shares a tense exchange with Philip. Lastly, Marlena and Steve spar with Orpheus.

Friday, April 18, 2025

The final episode features Rafe opening up to Sami. Is he confessing about the drama between him and Jada? When Shawn and JJ warn Melinda, is it about EJ? Lastly, Xander berates Philip while Gabi and Vivian clash it out.

