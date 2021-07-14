Advertisement

Loki episode 6 is the visual representation of what would pain look like. It’s heavy on dialogues, so don’t expect any marvelous extravaganza in this one. But that’s what makes it stand out from the rest of the episodes. Spoiler alert, before you move ahead. As we’ve been rightly joining the dots since the first episode, we finally got Kang The Conqueror with the ‘working title’-like name ‘He Who Remains’.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is betrayed at multiple levels as Marvel just thrashes all the ‘awws’ we all have been doing for the God Of Mischief. He gets a reality check of how things are too far away from being right.

Instead of going the traditional way and ‘review’ stuff, today, let’s just discuss what the fu*k actually happened in Loki episode 6. Did Marvel answered all our questions or gifted us a dozen more? Let’s take a virtual tour and understand how this impacts Marvel’s Phase 4, majorly Spider-Man: No Way Home (releasing December 2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (releasing March 2022).

Marvel answers the question of ‘how creative they can get’ as a studio by just tweaking the intro-audio to their logo. It consists of the famous lines/quotes from the reel as well real-life heroes hinting at how this is just the beginning to the ‘multiverse of madness’ – a place where everything exists together.

Q: How brilliant you can get by doing such a simple thing?

Marvel: Hold my intro!

As things proceed in Loki episode 6, we are introduced to Jonathan Majors’ ‘he who remains’ and the first word I screamed was ‘KANG!’. Marvel plays the old-school trick of not addressing him directly as Kang because he’s the next big bad thing after Thanos & this is just a ‘tease’ to what’s coming next of him. Throughout the episode, ‘he who remains’ manipulates both the Lokis (Loki & Sylvie) in unleashing something worse, and they walk straight into the trap.

Sylvie kisses goodbye to our expectations of seeing Loki happy for once & then comes the biggest shock when Owen Wilson’s Mobius fails to recognise Loki. Two heartbreaks at once? Was this required, Marvel?

Yes, Loki episode 6’s ending is that irresistibly annoying feeling you just want to get it out of your system by knowing what will happen next. Mobius not recognising Loki & Kang The Conqueror’s statue instead of Time-Keepers? What the fu*k is happening? So, because of timeline disruption after Kang’s murder (he will return, though), Loki isn’t in the same timeline where he met Mobius earlier. This is a different timeline that is openly ruled by another variant of Kang The Conqueror, who we don’t know is ‘pure of heart’ yet.

Kang’s motive of manipulating Loki(s) of unleashing more dangerous variants of himself is successful & that’s what Marvel will explore further in Phase 4. Jonathan Majors’ ‘he who remains’ says, “If you think I’m evil, wait until you meet my variants” & that line proves (head writer) Michael Waldron’s claim of shaping Kang as a ‘charismatic sociopath’.

Knowing the manipulator, he has been in the comics & from what we saw in Loki episode 6, Kang could be very of Sherlock Holmes’ Jim Moriarty. Jonathan Majors’ casting as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (releasing in 2022) only strengthens the link of Loki with everything that’s going to happen in Marvel Phase 4. So now, Tom Hiddleston’s show is already connected to upcoming Spider-Man, Doctor Strange & Ant-Man movies. Loki episode 6 gives us an idea of how all of the Avengers are set to team up against Kang.

Loki Season 2 already shot?

Twitterati went berserk when there was no single scene of ‘King Loki’ after the version was gloriously teased in the promos. There could be two possibilities to this scenario, the first being the ‘popular’ one that Marvel has already shot some parts of Loki season 2, and the scenes could be its tease. I termed this one popular because Marvel has done this before & it’s more believable.

The second theory is, the glimpses in the promo must be from a chopped at editing table sequence. There might come a deleted scene soon introducing us to the ‘King Loki’ variant. What do you guys think could be the case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

King Loki – Season 2?

#Loki episode 6 spoilers! #LokiWednesdays #DisneyPlus

–

–

–

Leaving you with writer Michael Waldron’s thoughts on Kang The Conqueror, which he has discussed in a conversation with Marvel.com. He said, “Knowing that Kang was probably going to be the next big cross-movie villain, and because he is a time-travelling, multiversal adversary, it just always made so much sense.”

He also added: “You had to leave a lot of meat on the bone in terms of how evil he could be because that’s He Who Remains’ the whole thing, that it’s not me who you should be afraid of. It’s the other versions of me that are going to come. It was trying to really hint at that terrifying evil within without going all the way there.”

How did you find Loki Episode 6 & the whole season combined? Did the cliffhanger hurt you as much as it did me? Loki Season 2 must be a year away from now, but we already want answers & that’s how this episode leaves you – puzzled & annoyed because you know how long we’ll have to wait before we get there.

