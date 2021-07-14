Advertisement

Global Citizen Live announced a 24-hour broadcast would be held on Saturday, September 25, to unite the world in defending the planet and defeating poverty. This epic 24-hour global broadcast will feature events and performances filmed across six continents and will see many top singers and performers as part of its roaster. So who are they? Well, scroll down for all the details and more.

Featuring live acts from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America, the global broadcast will occur at locations such as Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney, and more. It will see the K-Pop boy band BTS perform at it for the first time.

Besides them, Global Citizen Live will also include live performances from Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy and Christine and the Queens. Other celebs who will also be seen performing live are Davido, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, and Usher. Names of more artists and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World outreach program – a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19. The event will take place on September 25 and air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

