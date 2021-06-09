British rock band Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ set on the trash planet Kaotica, from the upcoming ninth studio album, is already released and fans are completely enjoying it. While Chris Martin has not revealed much about the collaboration for the ninth studio album but talks about the possibility of collaborating with BTS.

Korean boy band BTS is currently the most popular boy band in the world. The band is now ruling on all popular music charts and several artists want to collaborate with them. Chris Martin also seems to be one of them. Scroll down to know what he said.

During a conversation with Pop Crush, Chris praised the K-pop band and revealed why he truly admires the beloved South Korean boy group. He said, “When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys, I think they’re just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things. I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean, they don’t always have to sing in English.”

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with them, Chris Martin said, “I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn’t ever say no.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Cold Play and BTS collaboration ever since the K-pop band covered the former’s song on MTV Unplugged. BTS gifted the world with a gorgeous cover of Coldplay’s classic tune Fix You and the latter had nothing but love for the group. The British rock band even shared BTS’s latest track ‘Butter’ on social media.

Previously, Chris Martin talked about using “emojis” as song titles for the next Coldplay album. He said to Radio X that he is hoping to use the animated images to represent a number of the band’s new tracks but “service providers” aren’t so sure about the idea.

Chris said, “We’re trying to have the first album with some tracks that have titles of just emojis. But it’s proving tricky because of all the service providers, some say, ‘You can’t do that’. You literally have ten million songs in one box. Let us have a picture of an apple for a song or something like that.”

