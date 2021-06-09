Actor Armie Hammer, who has been in the news recently for abuse and s*xual harassment allegations by multiple women, is taking the first step towards his “well bring”. As per a recent report, the actor, who lost a couple of films due to these allegations, has checked into a treatment centre.

As per the report, Hammer checked himself into a treatment centre for ‘drug, alcohol and s*x issues after reaching out to his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, for help. As per the article, the actor was accompanied by his Chambers and their children when he admitted himself into the treatment centre.

As reported by Vanity Fair, an individual close to Armie Hammer said the actor reached out to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers in May and asked for help, telling her that he was ready to seek treatment. The source added that he pledged to stay at the Florida facility outside of Orlando for as long as it takes to get healthy. As per the report, Hammer checked into the facility on Monday, May 31, with the support of Chambers and his family.

Talking about it, a source close to Armie Hammer informed the magazine, “Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen. But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

A close friend to Armie Hammer also told the publication that checking into the facility has been the actor’s first step towards his “well being.” This friend said, “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

