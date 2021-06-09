Vidya Balan is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood because of the bold choices she has made in her career. From Silk Smitha in ‘The Dirty Picture’ and Vidya Baagchi in ‘Kahaani’ to a mathematician in ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and an RJ in ‘Tumhari Sulu,’ the actress has surprised cinema lovers with every role she does. She is now all set to show her versatility in Sherni.

During a recent conversation, producers Bhushan Kumar & Vikram Malhotra revealed it was Vidya’s versatility, her dedication towards the craft, and her passion for every character she portrays that made them zero in on her to play the lead in the Amit Masurkar directorial.

Sherni is based on the man-animal conflict and it sees Vidya Balan portraying the role of a forest officer – a first in the Hindi film industry. Vidya, who bowled over her producers when they saw the final cut of Sherni, has aced this multi-layered character who is tough yet vulnerable, fearless yet subdued.

Producer, Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, is all praises for the actress, “Vidya is an exceptional actor and has built a die-hard fan franchise on the work that she’s delivered over the last 16 years. While working together on Shakuntala Devi, I saw how she moulded herself into that complex character and looked into every intricate detail. There was never any one else but Vidya for us for Sherni“.

Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, adds “We had a wonderful time working with Vidya in Tumhari Sulu. She is a dedicated actress and has such admirable love for the craft, that translates on the screen. It is always fun and a great learning experience to work with Vidya. She is not only every director’s actor but also every producer’s favourite.”

Sherni, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masurkar will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from June 18, 2021.

