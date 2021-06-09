Parineeti Chopra has had an amazing 2021 in terms of film releases. The actress feature is three releases this year – The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In a recent conversation, the actress opened up going over and beyond for SAPF by not showering for the entire two-three day duration of filming a specific scene.

The scene in question took place in a mountain hut and featured Parineeti’s character coming to terms with a miscarriage. Read all she said about it below.

During a recent interview with PeepingMoon, Parineeti Chopra opened up about not showering during a sequence schedule of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Talking about shooting all the scenes in the little hut and what she did to make it feel authentic, she said, “That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor — I really don’t know how people are going to react to this information — but I didn’t shower for two days, for that sequence.”

Continuing further, Parineeti Chopra said, “I didn’t shower. And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of the shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth.”

But why go through so much trouble? Well, Parineeti said, “Because I didn’t want to put dirty makeup to look destroyed, I wanted to be destroyed.” Adding that she is not a method actor, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress said she “wanted to see destruction from within” and had goosebumps while shooting the silent screaming scene.

We commend you on this dedication Parineeti Chopra. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released digitally on Amazon Prime Videos on March 19, 2021.

