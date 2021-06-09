Manoj Bajpayee is in basking in the glory of his recently released show The Family Man 2. The actor is being praised by the audience and the critics in unison. But while there is all the buzz around the Amazon Prime Video show, Bajpayee also grabbed the headline this week for allegedly opting out of the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. The actor is now talking about the same.

If you have been away from the news, the speculations have that Hrithik Roshan is all set to step into Idris Elba’s shoes, as there is an Indian adaptation of The Night Manager in the making. The rumour mill had said that Manoj Bajpayee was roped in to play Hugh Laurie’s role, but he quit due to date issues. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and refuted all the rumours. He made one thing clear that the project never came to him. Read on to know everything you should and also what the actor exactly has to say.

When asked if he did opt out of The Night Manager adaptation starring Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I was never in to be out. So, what can I say. I saw this news coming up, and I said okay ignore it. I have ignored many such news articles in the past and moved on. Let me tell you, the thing is, now with the social media, there are all sorts of news that are coming out. Some times these news pieces are out only on hearsay.”

He also added how over years he has got multiple offers every week, and how he doesn’t choose to be a part of projects that he is not a part of. Manoj Bajpayee continued, “So, by god’s grace there have been offers since many years. There are number of offers every week. Not that I have agreed to be a part of them, but did I ever speak about it? No. You only speak about the projects that you are part of. So I will only talk about those projects. Not the ones I am not a part of or ones on which somewhere we did not agree creatively. It is just that. Why to talk about something that I am not in? I was never a part of The Night Manager.”

Catch the conversation right below:

