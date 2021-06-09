Bigg Boss 14 was indeed one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of the reality show. From Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla row to Devoleena Bhattacharjee losing her calm, we saw the most unexpected moments. Sonali Phogat confessing her affection towards Aly Goni was yet another instance one cannot forget. The actor-turned-politician says she still faces trolls because of it and reveals how understanding Jasmin Bhasin has been throughout.

Sonali remained close to Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya and the group in Bigg Boss 14. She was often seen being spellbound every time she looked at Aly in the house. Even Salman Khan would tease her time and again and she would simply blush. But 3 months after the show, Phogat is till date trolled over confessing her feeling.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Sonali Phogat revealed, “Bigg Boss 14 got over 3 months ago, but people still try to troll me by taking Aly Goni’s name. Whenever I post a picture or video on Instagram they will write Aly Goni in the comments. They don’t write anything else, just his name. I don’t get affected by these comments as I share a very close bond with both Aly and Jasmin Bhasin.”

Sonali Phogat also revealed that Aly Goni’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin understood her feelings. “I really appreciate Jasmin Bhasin, initially I thought she is a kid but she is very mature. She understood my feelings for Aly Goni and never made things awkward for me. In fact, I’ve known Jasmin for a long time and she has always been in contact with me. She has been part of my happiness and sorrows and we are in touch with each other through messages,” she added.

The former actress also mentioned that everything was natural and she faked none of it in Bigg Boss 14.

