Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is now basking in the glory of the recent success over digital debut with Broken But Beautiful season 3. The actor is now promoting the web series on Dance Deewane 3 and also recreated an iconic scene with Madhuri Dixit.

The network recently released a promo, wherein Sid and Madhuri recreated an iconic scene from the 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. For the latest episode, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor essayed the role of Rahul while Madhuri once again played Pooja in the act.

Madhuri Dixit in the promo was seen wearing a gorgeous red saree with matching jewellery and asked Rahul whether he has seen her bangle anywhere. Sidharth Shukla, who then asked her to come close to get the bangle, was seen lovingly slipping the bangle on Madhuri’s hand.

Sharing the video, the network wrote in their caption, “Jab @realsidharthshukla bane Rahul aur @madhuridixitnene ek baar phir bani Pooja, humara Dil toh pagal hona hi tha! Watch this exciting flashback on #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge #DD3” Take a look at the promo video below:

Sidharth Shukla and Madhuri Dixit had also shared a video on their Instagram reel where the two were seen acting in Tera Naam Liya song.

Previously during an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Sidharth opened up on his collaboration with Ekta Kapoor for Broken But Beautiful season 3. He said, “I think it’s fantastic that Ekta Kapoor has taken that move and gotten into OTT. Of course, she’s doing wonderfully well for herself. I’m really happy to have had a collaboration with her. Though unfortunately, it did not happen on TV but at least now, on the OTT we have. Best wishes to both of us, please. Hoping that we do well.”

