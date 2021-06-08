Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on Tuesday. She was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” organised a surprise bash for her. Shilpa is a judge on the show.

“It felt so nice to see this sweet gesture from everyone present on the set. Super Dancer is my extended family, and there is this unseen bond that ties us. I am glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team,” Shilpa Shetty told IANS.

“Little moments like these is what one treasures in life, and I count my blessing each day,” Shilpa Shetty added, about her experience on the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

It was recently when Shilpa joined back the sets of the popular dance reality show. She was away from the sets after multiple members from her family tested positive of COVID-19.

