The feud between Salman Khan and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, seems to have no end any soon. While it all began after the release of Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the businessman, in his review, made many allegations on the superstar that did not go very well with the actor, and he slammed KRK with a lawsuit. But it looks like that has not affected the critic in any way as he continues to make wild comments about the star.

While the rumours then were that Salman slammed KRK with the notice for the review of Radhe, his lawyers made it clear that it was against the baseless allegations and not the review. Kamaal has accused Salman of money laundering in his video. Now as per the latest update by the grapevine, the actor has again approached the court and requested contempt action against the self-proclaimed critic, adding to the same lawsuit that is already filed. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Even after the news of Salman Khan slamming KRK with a lawsuit made headlines, the latter did not stop his activities on Twitter. He has been taking digs at the Radhe star and while on that making some wild unconfirmed confessions and allegations. Looks like Salman cannot take it anymore, and has approached the court yet again. As per Bollywood Hungama, Salman on Monday has asked the honourable court to take contempt action against KRK.

The request says that the self-proclaimed critic continues to make defamatory remarks against Salman Khan. It was added to the same lawsuit that demands a restrain on KRK from making any content on the Radhe Star, his movies, his business ventures, and other projects.

