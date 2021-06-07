The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has come hard for filmmakers in the country. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 was one of the much-awaited films of 2021 and a recent report revealed that the film has suffered huge losses. Scroll down to know more.

The previous report revealed that Yash Raj Films had erected a set depicting the Dubai Market at SRPF Ground in Goregaon and it was partially destroyed by cyclone Tauktae. Since then, as there was no assurance of how the pandemic will shape from thereon, YRF took the difficult decision to dismantle the set as its maintenance cost is proving to be a headache. As a result, the makers have now decided to reconstruct the new set which seemed to be more feasible than paying a high maintenance cost without shooting on it.

Now the latest report by ETimes reveals that 100-150 workers are given the task to reconstruct the set and now producers are incurring huge losses amounting to Rs. 8-9 crore. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be returning to their role and Emraan Hashmi is said to play the antagonist in the film.

Tiger 3, which will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will take off from the climax point of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

Meanwhile, a report from mid-day claimed that Yash Raj Film’s head honcho Aditya Chopra wants the team to be vaccinated before resuming the shoot. A source said to the publication, “There is no clarity on when shoots will resume. Even if the government green-lights them by mid-June, the studio is being cautious about the way forward. Considering Tiger 3 has a massive crew of about 300 people, Aditya wants the team to be vaccinated before they report to work. Maintaining the outdoor structure was turning out to be an expensive affair. They realized it will be easier on the pocket to erect a set whenever they are ready to resume work.”

