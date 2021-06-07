After Salman Khan, Govinda and Arjun Kapoor, now it’s Shiney Ahuja who KRK has tweeted about today. In a new series of tweets, Kamaal R Khan revealed that he met the Gangster actor at a hotel and had a conversation about Madhur Bhandarkar and Mahesh Bhatt. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

The self-proclaimed critic has been on a roll and has been tweeting about Bollywood actors every now and then.

Advertisement

KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, “I met #ShineyAhuja at a hotel in Delhi right after the release from jail. I wanted him to do a film of a director. I told him u shud do it coz u won’t get any other film. He said-Bhatt Sahab & Madhur Bhandarkar told me-you take care of ur case n we will take care of ur career.”

I met #ShineyAhuja at a hotel in Delhi right after the release from jail. I wanted him to do a film of a director. I told him u shud do it coz u won’t get any other film. He said-Bhatt Sahab & Madhur Bhandarkar told me-you take care of ur case n we will take care of ur career.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 7, 2021

Khan continued and added, “I told him- They are lying to you. Your career is finished. And see, today he can’t get work in serials also. So the problem is this in Bollywood that nobody wants to hear the truth. Everybody wants to live in the world of good dreams.”

I told him- They are lying to you. Your career is finished. And see, today he can’t get work in serials also. So problem is this in the Bollywood that nobody wants to hear the truth. Everybody wants to live in the world of good dreams. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 7, 2021

As soon as KRK tweeted this, netizens started reacting to the same. A user commented, “KrK Sir Im Big Fan Apka.. Jis Tarah Ap HAQ K liye Fight Kr Rahe ho, Krte Rehna, kisi Ko Chorhna Nai…”

Another fan commented, “A big conspiracy against #ShineyAhuja he’s a good actor but these Bollywood gang NVR respect the talent, now public will show them the real talent”.

Meanwhile, recently Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against KRK and ever since then a lot of Bollywood celebrities have come in support of the superstar including Mika Singh.

What are your thoughts on KRK’s tweet on Shiney Ahuja? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Mithun Chakraborty Was Once Rescued By Sanjay Dutt After Getting Death Threats From Dawood Ibrahim

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube