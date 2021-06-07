In April 2021, we told you Tiger Shroff and the team of Heropanti 2 had completed the first shooting schedule of the Ahmed Khan directorial. We now have an update regarding the film and where the next schedule of the action drama will take place.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, the team of the Sajid Nadiadwala production will be heading to Russia to shoot some action sequences. But that’s not it. The report also claims that a song too will be filmed in the European country. Read on to know all the details we got our hands-on.

Advertisement

A source close to the development of Heropanti 2 told Bollywood Hungama, “The team is planning to shoot major action sequences and a song in Moscow and St Petersburg. The team has been scouting the perfect locations along with the local team there.”

Talking about bringing multiple and well-known stunt designers for Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, the insider told the portal, “We are also in talks with multiple stunt designers to get the larger-than-life action sequences and one of them is Martin Ivano who is known for his work in Skyfall (2012), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), and The Bourne Supremacy (2004).”

The source further told the entertainment portal that Sajid Nadiadwala is taking precautions before the cast and crew head to the European country. The insider said, “Sajid Sir is making sure that all the crew members are vaccinated before the teams fly to Russia.”

Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti, that released in 2014, saw producer Sajid Nadiadwala launch then-debutants Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The producer is now taking the franchise forward with this Ahmed Khan directorial starring Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger. As per recent reports, Heropanti 2 will have the same charm the earlier film had, and the action being designed for it will be very sleek and stylish. Music maestro A R Rahman has been brought on board for the film’s music score.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Used To Offer Marijuana Joints To Rhea Chakraborty? Explosive Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube