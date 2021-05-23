One of the youngest stars around, Tiger Shroff has been enjoying loyal fan following for last few years now and hence has rightfully gained the tag of Mr. Consistent. What started as a dream journey with Heropanti 7 years back is taking a good enough shape with blockbusters like War and Baaghi 2 to his name and even Baaghi 3 doing well before pandemic struck. Let’s take a look at Tiger Shroff biggest grossers and also expectations that one has from upcoming releases Heropanti 2, Ganapath – Chapter One and Rambo.

War – 318 crores

This was indeed a ‘dhamakedaar’ affair for the actor, what with War turning out to be a triple century affair. With Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff sharing the same frame, the film was red hot right from the time it was announced. The actor made sure that despite his senior in the film, he made his presence felt, and how. He did well both as a protagonist and the antagonist.

Baaghi 2 – 166 crores

This one shook the industry, and how. Tiger Shroff had two back to back under-performers behind him in the form of Munna Michael and A Flying Jatt. Still, his producer Sajid Nadiadwala ensured that director Ahmed Khan had all resources in pace to make this one a biggie. No wonder, Baaghi 2 took a record start and eventually went way past the 150 crores mark.

Baaghi 3 – 95 crores+

Baaghi 3 was the Tiger Shroff starrer to have released which despite the corona virus scare managed to find an audience till theaters were open. Especially at the single screens and in the interiors, the Sajid Nadiadwala production did quite well. The film unfortunately missed the 100 Crore Club but has now done quite well on the satellite and digital circuits.

Baaghi – 77 crores

This is the film that started it all when it came to big ticket audiences for the young star. After Heropanti, Tiger Shroff took a few notches ahead as Baaghi ended up doing almost 50% more business than his debut affair. This time around, the action was of a different level altogether. Audiences gave their nod of approval as well and the film turned out to be a superhit.

Student of the Year 2 – 73 crores

The film wasn’t received as warmly as Student of the Year. Still, the second installment just about managed to go past the lifetime total [70 crores] of the Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starrer. The film featured Tiger Shroff as a rather vulnerable college student, something that didn’t quite go down with his fans after his heroic act in Baaghi 2 before that.

Heropanti – 53 crores

It was a ‘heroic’ start for Tiger Shroff as producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to launch him with Heropanti, an action musical love story. While his father Jackie Shroff had shot to fame with Hero, it was just apt that Tiger was seen on screen with Heropanti. It started well at the box office, stayed good too and then ended up as a comfortable hit theatrically.

Heropanti 2 – To be released

Life is pretty much coming back full circle for Tiger Shroff as he would next be seen in Heropanti 2. Though it is not a sequel to his debut flick, it is being designed as a much bigger second installment of the franchise by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Director Ahmed Khan, who has made Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, has something exciting up his sleeves for the actor.

Rambo – To be released

Though announced quite some time back, one waits to see how Rambo shapes up once it goes on floors. Director Sidharth Anand has already worked with Tiger in War and given him a strong role in the Aditya Chopra biggie. Now with Rambo, it is prudent that something bigger and better would be planned for the action entertainer, an official remake of the Hollywood hit.

Ganapath: Chapter One – To be released

Just the motion poster of the Tiger Shroff starrer has created quite some buzz in the industry circles, more so since the film also brings him back together with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The film would be directed by Vikas Behl who last delivered a hit with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. As for Tiger, he would be see as a street smart boxer in the sports drama.

