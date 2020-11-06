The teaser has a catchy dialogue by Tiger which is sure to be received with seetis and taalis in cinemas. “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai”, he says and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack adds to the adrenaline rush! The compelling ‘dhol’ beats woven in the background music have an instant mass connect. Ganapath is the first film of a franchise that promises to keep the audience hooked.

Ganapath is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will bring a never-seen-before world on the big screen. The teaser has made a smashing entry in Koimoi’s How The Hype? section. So here we ask you to share your opinion regarding the same.

Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and will hit cinemas in 2022.

