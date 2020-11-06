We are all excited to see Alia Bhatt is SS Rajamouli’s RRR co-starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan Teja. While we do not know much about the film, we are excited to know what is Alia’s role in it and her equation with the film’s male lead.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation, the director of the film opened up about the same and also shed light on why he zeroed in Bhatt for the role. Read about it below.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Spotboye, the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli, opened up about Alia Bhatt’s character in the film. He said, “I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ram Charan Teja) who are extremely talented actors. Alia is the perfect fit.”

During the same conversation, SS Rajamouli added that there is no love triangle between the film’s lead actors – NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan Teja. He said, “This is not a triangle love story. I wanted Alia because she can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed, the shooting schedule of RRR has gone for a toss. The filming was supposed to go on floors much earlier but got cancelled because of COVID-19. Talking about the impact it has had on the film, SS Rajamouli said, “We need to rework the dates and schedules. Looking forward to working with Alia. In large scale films it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good their star status helps the pan India appeal.”

As per earlier reports, Alia Bhatt is still to begin shooting SS Rahamouli’s RRR. Reportedly, Alia was busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. She is expected to join the cast of the Telugu film in Hyderabad after completely Gangubai.

Recently, we brought you the news that she will be shooting a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan Teja.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will also feature in Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and many more A-list actors. According to the reports, the last schedule of Brahmastra is expected to start in November.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Fans To Get An Advance Diwali Gift, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Re-Releasing In Maratha Mandir!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube