Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the UAE currently because of the ongoing IPL tournament. Yesterday, the couple celebrated the 32nd birthday of the Indian Cricket team captain in the presence of close friends and fellow cricket players.

The Zero actress shared fresh pictures of the couple and they are both twinning and winning the internet with their new mushy pictures.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka Sharma captioned it with a heart emoji. In one picture, the Zero actress is hugging husband Virat Kohli and in another, she’s giving a peck on Virat’s cheek.

Take a look:

Isn’t that one adorable picture? Cuties.

Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka Chopra commented with emojis, “😭 😍❤️”. Rakul Preet Singh also reacted to the couple’s pictures and wrote, “Favs❤️❤️❤️”. Jacqueline Fernandes, Dia Mirza and Sonali Bendre also reacted on the picture and left heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are really cute and their social media PDA is quite popular among their fans. A while ago, a video of the RCB caption asking the wife, ‘If she has eaten food or not?’ through hand gestures was going viral on the social media platforms.

Both Virat and Anushka share a massive fanbase on social media platforms and have more than 82 and 43 million followers on Instagram respectively.

The Zero actresses’ picture on Instagram has over 2.9 million likes and twenty thousand plus comments on the same.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together and they made the announcement a while ago. Since then, the mommy-to-be has been treating her fans with cute baby bump pictures and maternity style.

Thanks for always treating with such lovely pictures of yourselves Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. We can’t wait for more pretty pictures to come in!

