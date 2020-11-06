Poonam Pandey’s allegedly obscene video shot in Goa has landed her in a legal soup. Pandey was arrested with her husband Sam Bombay by the police for trespassing on November 5. As per the latest update now, Pandey and Bombay both have walked out of the police station with a bail with some conditions set for the two by the judicial magistrate. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

For the unversed, the Women’s Wing in Goa filed an FIR against Poonam for shooting an vulgar video in a public place in the state. Turned out, that the police on November 5, arrested two on the grounds of trespassing and shooting obscene content on a public property. The two shot for the video on Goa’s Chapoli Dam.

As per Latestly now, the two have been granted bail by the judicial magistrate. The bail was granted at 9:15 last night. But the two have some strict conditions to follow. The magistrate has ordered them to not move out from Goa without the court’s permission.

Poonam and Sam are ordered to pay a sum of 20,000 as a bail bond. The couple will have to mark their attendance in the police station of six days. The details were given out by Cuncolim PI Therron D’Costa.

Meanwhile, confirming the arrest in a Tweet, ANI had written, “FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.”

However, Poonam Pandey‘s news has been getting many reactions on the social media. While on that, there is also a comparison with Milind Soman who recently uploaded a naked picture of him on Instagram. Many including writer Apurva Asrani have pointed out hypocrisy of people applauding Soman and criticising Pandey.

Apurva Asrani wrote, “#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble–for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women (sic).”

