A police inspector was suspended on Thursday following outrage over actor Poonam Pandey’s controversial photoshoot at a restricted dam site in South Goa, police said.

Photos from the provocative shoot featuring Poonam Pandey, held at the Chapoli dam in Canacona sub-district, had gone viral earlier this week, which sparked protests in the area, with ruling and opposition party members staging a protest on Thursday, demanding action against police officials permitting the shoot.

The protestors had threatened to close down the town of Canacona for a day, while demanding action for the alleged dereliction on part of the police.

“Police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station Tukaram Chavan has been suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Nelson Albuquerque told the protestors in Canacona.

On Wednesday, police also filed a First Information Report, first against unknown persons and then against Poonam Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, after the Goa Police had received nearly half a dozen written complaints regarding the controversial photoshoot.

Talking about the FIR filed against Poonam Pandey, an ANI tweet read, “Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.”

This isn’t the first time Poonam Pandey’s name is associated with legal issues. In September, she tied the knot with her long time beau Sam Bombay, but within a couple of days, Pandey filed an FIR against Sam alleging molestation and physical abuse charges while on their honeymoon in Goa. Bombay was then arrested for the same and later released on a bail of Rs. 20,000.

