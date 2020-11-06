Shaheer Sheikh has lately been grabbing all the headlines. The entire noise was created with a single post of the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor. He shared a picture of his ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor and fans couldn’t keep calm. Many considered it to be an official announcement of their relationship. Thanks to #ikgai (reason to live in Japanese) that made everything more obvious.

It has been quite a while that Shaheer has been rumoured to be dating the Balaji Productions’ Executive Vice President but he remained mum about the same. The actor finally made the announcement last month and there was no looking back. The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke even treated fans with another selfie yesterday as his fan pages kept morphing the couple’s pictures together.

Now, a new and exciting development comes for fans. Rumours are rife that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are planning to tie the knot. And the big moment may happen as early as next month. Yes, you heard that right. The actor may be all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend in December in an intimate ceremony. Owing to the current scenario, the guest list is going to be super limited with only close ones in attendance.

Just not that, reports also state that Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh have already had a small Roka ceremony. The ritual happened at their residence and was attended by close friends. Whoa! That indeed is something great and fans are now just waiting for an official announcement to happen soon.

Previously, Shaheer shared a picture with his rumoured girlfriend and called her ‘my girl.’

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram and shared two pictures of his lady love. The first pictures witnessed Ruchikaa Kapoor hide her face. “Mommy there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurl,” he captioned the post. In the next picture, the Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor continued, “never mind, it’s my girl.”

Are you excited for Shaheer and Ruchikaa to tie the knot? We certainly can’t wait!

