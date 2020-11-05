Actor Himansh Kohli, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyaan, will soon start shooting for the comedy-drama, Boondi Raita.

During a recent conversation, the actor opened up about this journey in the industry. Saying that he is enjoying his journey in here, he also added that the most important point in his career is yet to come.

“‘Boondi Raita’ has already been announced with its posters. I am not allowed to speak about ‘Boondi Raita’ but this film is very close to my heart. It’s a lovely story. Today, audiences are accepting content-driven films, and I think our film has really good content,” Himansh Kohli told IANS.

Boondi Raita is directed by Kamal Chandra and stars Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Rajesh Sharma, Neeraj Sood and Ravi Kishan.

Himansh made his debut with the TV series Humse Hai Liife in 2011. After Yaariyan, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Kohli has featured in films like Sweetiee Weds NRI and Ranchi Diaries.

“The journey so far has been interesting. I think an artiste goes through a lot of ups and downs in his career but it’s fun. I am really enjoying my journey in the film industry and I think the most important point is yet to come in my career,” Himansh Kohli said.

Himansh Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday and on his special day, he gifted himself a car. “I am feeling really happy that the media and some fans came to celebrate my birthday. I feel like I am celebrating my birthday with my entire family. This year has taught me that you shouldn’t wait to fulfill your dreams, so I thought that I would gift myself a car on my birthday. I wanted to own a car for the longest time, and when I felt that financially I can afford one I decided to buy it.”

Himansh Kohli picked himself a blue car. Talking about the reason behind it he said, “I believe I have an eternal connection with this striking colour. Most of my wardrobe, personal belongings, and even my favourite song (‘Aaj blue hai pani pani’) are blue.”

