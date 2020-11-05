Newly-wed actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram Story.

In a selfie she posted, Kajal is dressed in a red saree, which she has teamed with minimal make-up and a red mask.

“Happy 1st Karwa Chauth,” Kajal wrote.

Kajal Aggarwal also shared a picture of her mehndi.

Kajal’s husband, Gautam Kitchlu, shared a picture of the couple at a puja ceremony. “Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Kajal and Gautam got married on October 30 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal recently posted on Instagram about saying NO, and it is a much-needed one. The post she made was about the pandemic and the state of fear which we all are living in. She penned down a long letter narrating how a tiny, unseen virus has made her reconsider her lifestyle and gripped her with fear.

