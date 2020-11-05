Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani made an adorable couple when they were together. Now even though the couple has broken up, they continue to be cordial with each other.

As Rithvik celebrated his birthday today, Asha took to her Instagram stories and sent him best wishes in a beautiful way. Sharing a stylish picture of Rithvik, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @rithvik_d. Wishing you a wonderful year of good health, happiness and success”

Earlier on Asha Negi’s birthday, Rithvik Dhanjani had also written an adorable post for her. “You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being.”

“The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place,” Rithvik wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a throwback picture of Asha relaxing with a book in her hand.

“An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. Fly high butterfl. Happy birthday Asha,” Rithvik added.

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani were in a relationship for more than seven years before they broke up. The two fell in love with each other while working on the show Pavitra Rishta.

Talking about the breakup with Rithvik, Asha earlier said, “There is no hatred, no hard feelings. Of course, it was a very difficult time when it happened. It was like a regular breakup. It was not like hum ache ache hai and humne bola ki ‘chal tu, apne raste mai apne raste.’ It was very painful and a very hard time for me as well as Rithvik. But I guess now, we’re trying to move out of it and the mourning period. I really hope he only grows for the better.”

After the breakup, Rithvik Dhanjani has been linked with Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 fellow contestant Monica Dogra.

Meanwhile, Asha Negi will be seen in upcoming Bollywood film Ludo. Directed by Anurag Basu, the dark comedy anthology also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma. The film will release on Netflix on November 12.

