Post Asha Negi Split, Rithvik Dhanjani Sparks Dating Rumours With Monica Dogra With Latter’s ‘I Love You’ Post

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been one of the favourite Television couples. The duo first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and hit it off immediately. They dated for years together, before rumours around their split began doing the rounds last year. The news was confirmed in May 2020.

Albeit, it seems Rithvik and Asha have now happily moved forward in their lives. In a recent conversation with Koimoi, the Abhay 2 actress had mentioned that she wishes nothing but the best for her ex-flame. Now, as per latest developments, it seems the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant has already found love, again.

If recent reports are to be believed, Rithvik Dhanjani is dating Monica Dogra. It is rumoured that the couple had been seeing each other for a few months now. Nothing is serious as of now, as they’re both getting to know each other currently.

Spark was ignited when Monica Dogra shared an appreciation post for Rithvik Dhanjani on her Instagram. She mentioned how they became friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and how their bond has beautifully evolved ever since.

Monica Dogra wrote, “Coactor appreciation post @rithvik_d and I struck up a very real friendship during #fearfactor #kkk8 I met him in the dining hall with spinach salad stuck in my teeth. I smiled at him and had a whole conversation and he didn’t even tell me. I went to the loo and came back and I was like ummmm. You didn’t wanna tell me I had a big green leaf in my front tooth this whole time?! What the hell!”

Her post for Rithvik Dhanjani further read, “Years later, we may not hang as much as I’d like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didn’t know but now I can vouch for the fact that he’s also a hell of an actor. Holy shit! I am so excited to work with him. We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and I’m so excited to share it with the world at some point….. but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love…. doing what you love…. is a gift I don’t wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d – they don’t make em like you very often. You’re an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me. I love you.”

Well, only time will tell if it’s just friendship or there’s a romance brewing between both.

Meanwhile, Asha Negi describing their split had previously shared with us, “There is no hatred, no hard feelings. Of course, it was a very difficult time when it happened. It was like a regular breakup. It was not like hum ache ache hai and humne bola ki ‘chal tu, apne raste mai apne raste.’ It was very painful and a very hard time for me as well as Rithvik. But I guess now, we’re trying to move out of it and the mourning period. I really hope he only grows for the better.”

