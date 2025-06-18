Pankaj Tripathi, aka Madhav Mishra, emerges once again as the beloved small-town attorney in the fourth season of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. The narrative depicts Madhav Mishra defending Raj Nagpal (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) in a murder case involving the death of his girlfriend Roshni Saluja (played by Asha Negi).

The storyline leads viewers through a dramatic maze of family secrets, emotional trauma, and dramatic courtroom fights. So far, with five episodes out, viewers are anticipating episode six, which releases on June 19, 2025.

Tripathi’s Fee Takes A Big Leap

Given the series’ immense popularity, Pankaj Tripathi has reportedly increased his fee significantly. According to HerZindagi, the actor, who previously charged ₹4 crores per season, might have taken home around ₹10 crores for Season 4. And honestly, fans aren’t surprised—Madhav Mishra has become one of the most iconic characters in Indian OTT courtroom dramas.

In a candid interview with India Today, Tripathi humorously admitted, “Yes, the bank balance has definitely improved. I was just kidding – but it has happened. With time, you experience such things.” The actor also admitted he never expected Criminal Justice to become this big. He said, “When the show began, we didn’t expect it to become this big.”

He further shared how he has evolved over time. “Earlier, I used to talk like a motivational speaker. Now, I feel there’s a shortage of motivated people in India. So, I’ve become a motivational seeker. I listen more now. I feel like I’ve given enough gyaan (knowledge). Now, it’s time to receive. This change has made me quieter. I even feel like giving fewer interviews.”

A Power-Packed Cast & Rising Expectations

The fourth season of Criminal Justice brings back familiar faces, including Shweta Basu Prasad and Khushboo Atre alongside Rajesh Khera and Aatm Prakash Mishra. The debut of Surveen Chawla alongside Asha Negi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the show received widespread praise for their performances.

Pankaj Tripathi has quietly built an impressive franchise legacy from Mirzapur to Fukrey, and now Criminal Justice. And with Season 4 turning out to be a hit, Tripathi proves yet again why he’s the heart and soul of this gripping legal drama.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Trailer

