Rubina Dilaik is one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss 14. The television actress is often seen getting into heated arguments with almost everyone in the house. She openly takes stand for what she thinks right and isn’t afraid to go against seniors as well. In a recent Bigg Boss promo, we see host Salman Khan slamming the contestant for being disrespectful towards others and not following the rules of the show.

Last week, we saw Salman Khan as a very cool host but it seems that this time, Weekend Ka Vaar will be different as the show promo shows Salman Khan telling the contestant that he is the boss here.

Colors TV took to Instagram and uploaded the promo a few hours ago where we can see Salman Khan getting into an intense altercation. In the Bigg Boss 14 promo, we see Rubina Dilaik saying, “If I’m going to be scolded for my opinion…” Salman Khan interrupts the contestant in the middle and says, “Madam, I’m talking to you very respectfully. I’m not a contestant over here. This is wrong, and you will have to face the consequences for it.” In the clip, Eijaz is seen defending himself against such allegations. Have a look at the promo here.

In another promo clip of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan makes Eijaz Khan stand in the witness box and asks his fellow contestant to reveal any issues they have with the contestant. Then, Jasmin Bhasin is seen accusing Eijaz Khan for being violent and physically intimidating fellow contestants while performing tasks. She says, “It shows a side of Eijaz that during the game he will physically intimidate others and cross the line.” Watch the promo clip here.

Well, today’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will surely be an episode not to miss. Do you think Rubina Dilaik deserves Salman Khan’s scolding? Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

