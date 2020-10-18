Vijay Varma Has Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Movie With Alia Bhatt In Shah Rukh Khan's Next! EXCLUSIVE

Vijay Varma made a place for himself in people’s hearts as Moeen with Gully Boy (2018). A lot of people couldn’t stop praising him for his friendship with Ranveer Singh’s Murad and his dialogues. Now, the actor is all set to enthral the audience with Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2. Recently, there were reports that Varma will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production alongside Alia Bhatt.

The reports had stated that the film is a dark comedy and Alia will play Vijay’s wife in it. Tentatively titled as ‘Darlings’, the film, being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment is expected to go on floors in April 2021.

Koimoi spoke to Vijay Varma if he is working in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production alongside Alia Bhatt. The Gully Boy actor had a hilarious reaction to the question. The Mirzapur 2 star said, “Yes, I have also heard this news. I don’t know if it’s true or not.”

When asked if there is any such project and he gets approached by SRK, will he say yes or not? Vijay Varma replied, “If there’s a possibility of doing a film with Alia Bhatt, I’ll do it.”

Well, the actor might have given a hilarious response, he didn’t deny about doing a movie with Alia Bhatt. We all have to wait till the makers and actors make an official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, talking about Mirzapur 2, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Priyanshu Painyuli and several others. The show marks Vijay Varma’s debut on Amazon Prime. He will also be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy on Netflix which also stars Tabu and Ishaan Khatter. Both the shows will release on October 23.

